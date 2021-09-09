ANL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
All-rounder Nawaz tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of New Zealand series

  • He has been isolated as per the PCB's protocols
BR Web Desk 09 Sep 2021

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the One-Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand that starts on September 17 in Rawalpindi.

He has been isolated as per the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Covid-19 protocols.

"The left-arm spinner tested positive during the second round of testing, administered upon arrival in Islamabad on Wednesday," the PCB said in a statement on Thursday.

Babar Azam has no reservations over team selection: Wasim Khan

The board confirmed that all other players have tested negative, and will hold a training session as scheduled on Friday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The New Zealand side will arrive in Islamabad on Saturday for three ODIs and five T20Is, which will be played from September 17 to October 3.

Nawaz is part of Pakistan's ODI and T20 squad that also faces England for a two-match T20 series on October 14 and 15 before flying to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the T20 World Cup scheduled for October and November.

PCB COVID19 New Zealand series Mohammad Nawaz

