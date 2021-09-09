ANL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
ASC 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.46%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
BYCO 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
FFL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.41%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
GGGL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.15%)
GGL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-7.48%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.47%)
KAPCO 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.09%)
MLCF 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
NETSOL 154.70 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.15%)
PACE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
PAEL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.56%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.69%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.58%)
PTC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
TELE 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
TRG 164.30 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.8%)
UNITY 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.73%)
WTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
BR100 5,002 Decreased By ▼ -15.75 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,714 Increased By ▲ 50.39 (0.2%)
KSE100 46,625 Increased By ▲ 228.41 (0.49%)
KSE30 18,608 Increased By ▲ 48.05 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,497
8424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,194,198
4,06224hr
6.43% positivity
Sindh
441,410
Punjab
408,758
Balochistan
32,480
Islamabad
101,840
KPK
166,564
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares close lower, snapping winning streak

  • The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.57 percent, or 173.02 points, to 30,008.19, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.71 percent, or 14.68 points, to 2,064.93.
AFP 09 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower Thursday, snapping an eight-day winning streak as investors cashed in on recent rapid gains.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.57 percent, or 173.02 points, to 30,008.19, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.71 percent, or 14.68 points, to 2,064.93.

"It's quite natural to see profit-taking after shares rose quite fast recently," said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"Sentiment remains strong but full-fledged recovery won't come until Japan can ease the impact of the pandemic," Horiuchi told AFP.

Later in the day, the government is set to extend a virus state of emergency for Tokyo and other areas until September 30.

Thursday's decline was also due to falls in US shares as well as the upcoming settlement of futures and options, brokers said.

Investors are paying attention to the race to replace Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who will not run for his ruling party's leadership, effectively ending his tenure as premier.

Whoever wins the race will lead the party into general elections in which the Liberal Democratic Party is expected to maintain a majority.

The dollar fetched 110.10 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 110.24 yen in New York on Wednesday.

In Tokyo, SoftBank Group plunged 1.92 percent to 7,125 yen on profit-taking.

Japan Airlines dropped 1.61 percent to 2,432 yen after the company said it plans to raise some 300 billion yen ($2.7 billion) in an effort to tackle the continued impact of the pandemic on its finances.

Tokyo Electric Power jumped 11.03 percent to 322 yen after candidates to replace Suga showed support for nuclear power operations.

Kansai Electric Power also gained 5.36 percent to 1,120 yen following reports that a shipment of reprocessed nuclear fuel left France for Japan for use in its nuclear power plant.

Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares close lower, snapping winning streak

Afghanistan situation: Qureshi urges international community to stay magnanimous

Nawaz Sharif will return to lead nation out of crisis: PML-N MNA Javed Latif

COAS Bajwa meets CIA chief, discusses evolving situation in Afghanistan

Veteran journalist and analyst Rahimullah Yusufzai passes away in Peshawar

Taliban interim government agrees to let foreigners leave Afghanistan

KSE-100 breaks losing streak, Octopus Digital's IPO makes waves

Met Office predicts heavy rain for Karachi in next 24 hours

Pakistan hands over first relief consignment to Afghan authorities

FBR won’t extend tax return deadline: official

Qatari official says Kabul airport 90% operational, expects gradual reopening

Read more stories