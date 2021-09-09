NA panel defers three bills

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee on Law and Justice deferred three bills including Protection of Parents Bill, 2021; Legal Aid and Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The 56th meeting of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice was held under the chairmanship of Riaz Fatyana, MNA in the Parliament House Wednesday.

The meeting started with recitation from the Holy Quran and then the committee decided to proceed with the agenda. The committee, unanimously, confirmed the minutes of the previous meeting held on 26-08-2021, and deferred the agenda No2 and 4 till its next meeting.

The Committee considered the bill, The Protection of Parents Bill, 2021 (Ordinance No. XII) of 2021 (Government Bill), after detail discussions, the committee deferred the same till tomorrow.

The Committee considered the bill, The Legal Aid and Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020(Section 2, 6, and 9A) Uzma Riaz, MNA, MNA; after detailed discussion, it was brought to the notice of the Committee that the meeting of the mover with the minister for law and justice, as per directions of the Committee is still awaited. Hence, the Committee deferred the same till the next meeting. The Committee considered the bill, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 11 and 25A) moved by Amjad Ali Khan, as per request of the mover, the bill is deferred till tomorrow i.e. 09-09-2021.

The Committee considered the bill, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 185) moved by Naveed Aamir Jeeva, MNA; after detailed discussion the committee deferred the same.

The Committee considered the bill, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 185).

Syed Javed Husnain, MNA, after detailed discussion the committee deferred the same.

Members/MNAs Atta Ullah, Lal Chand, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Kishwar Zehra, Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel, Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ukkah Tiwana, Agha Hassan Baloch, Junaid Akbar, Shunila Ruth, Mehmood Bashir Virk, Usman Ibraheem, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Qadir Khan Mandokhel, Syed Naveed Qamar, Aliya Kamran, Syed Javed Husnain, Naveed Amir Jeeva, Uzma Riaz, Minister for Law and Justice, the secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, and representatives of the Ministry of Human Rights, along with their staff attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021