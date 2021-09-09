KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday (September 8, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 167.42 167.32 167.15 166.82 166.53 165.92 165.59 EUR 198.3 198.25 198.17 197.88 197.73 197.14 196.84 GBP 230.67 230.54 230.33 229.87 229.54 228.7 228.23 ===========================================================================

