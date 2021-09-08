ANL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
ASC 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.63%)
ASL 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.33%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
FCCL 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.74%)
FFBL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.7%)
FNEL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.97%)
GGGL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.73%)
GGL 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.87%)
HUMNL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
JSCL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 38.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MDTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.62%)
MLCF 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 150.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
PAEL 32.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.23%)
PIBTL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.04%)
POWER 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
PRL 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
PTC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 44.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
TELE 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
TRG 160.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.04%)
UNITY 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -30.43 (-0.6%)
BR30 24,602 Decreased By ▼ -272.6 (-1.1%)
KSE100 46,730 Decreased By ▼ -188.56 (-0.4%)
KSE30 18,747 Decreased By ▼ -100.94 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,330
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,186,234
3,31624hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
439,119
Punjab
405,005
Balochistan
32,411
Islamabad
101,249
KPK
165,512
PSX sheds more weight: BRIndex100 stays bearish

Recorder Report 08 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday witnessed another bearish trend and closed on negative note due to selling by local and foreign investors.

BRIndex100 lost 34.2 points or 0.67 percent to close at 5,043.23 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,088.45 points and an intraday low of 5,023.97 points. Volumes stood at 368.122 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 313.9 points or 1.26 percent to close at 24,597.72 points with a turnover of 178.545 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index declined by 188.56 points or 0.40 percent to close at 46,729.96 points. Daily trading volumes on the ready counter slightly improved to 423.757 million shares as compared to 417.852 million shares traded Monday.

Foreign investors also remained net sellers of shares worth $1.903 million. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 27 billion to Rs 8.218 trillion. Out of total 520 active scrips, 373 closed in negative and 129 in positive while the value of 18 stocks remained unchanged.

TPL Corp was the volume leader with 41.821 million shares and gained Rs 0.68 to close at Rs 25.28 followed by Kohinoor Spinning that lost Rs 0.07 to close at Rs 6.81 with 33.723 million shares. Nestle Pakistan and Allawasaya Textile were the top gainers increasing by Rs 423.75 and Rs 75.72 respectively to close at Rs 6073.75 and Rs 1085.32 while Unilever Foods and Colgate Palmolive were the top losers declining by Rs 1645.00 and Rs 50.00 respectively to close at Rs 20300.00 and Rs 2725.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index declined by 150.61 points or 1.6 percent to close at 9,243.17 with total turnover of 5.187 million shares.

BR Cement Index plunged by 105.21 points or 1.55 percent to close at 6,665.02 points with 11.210 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index gained 9.91 points or 0.11 percent to close at 9,320.77 points with 19.348 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 5,620.73 points, down 9.06 points or 0.16 percent with 9.171 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index decreased by 35.72 points or 0.91 percent to close at 3,871.61 points with 9.486 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index fell by 18.62 points or 0.37 percent to close at 4,981.91 points with 117.581 million shares.

"At the brink of an important MSCI decision regarding reclassification of Pakistan from Emerging Market Index to Frontier Markets Index, the KSE-100 Index lost 300 points in total during the session and closed the session down 189 points," an analyst at Arif Habib Limited said.

Vibes were negative due to continuous selling from foreign counters in cement and banking sector stocks due to MSCI reclassification and otherwise depreciating rupee against USD that makes holding PK stocks a costly affair. Local investors have lately been absorbing negative foreign flows in a gradual and cautious manner.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Cement (down 75 points), E&P (down 39 points), Autos (down 29 points), O&GMCs (down 23 points) and Chemical (down 21 points).

Stocks that contributed positively to the index include NESTLE (up 23 points), HMB (up 17 points), MEBL (up 14 points), PKGS (up 12 points) and IGIHL (up 10 points). Stocks that contributed negatively include LUCK (down 39 points), TRG (down 19 points), HBL (down 15 points), OGDC (down 14 points) and PSO (down 13 points).

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE100 foreign investors BRIndex100 BRIndex30 Nestle Pakistan TPL Corp

