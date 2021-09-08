ANL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
ASC 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.63%)
ASL 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.33%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
FCCL 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.74%)
FFBL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.7%)
FNEL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.97%)
GGGL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.73%)
GGL 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.87%)
HUMNL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
JSCL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 38.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MDTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.62%)
MLCF 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 150.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
PAEL 32.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.23%)
PIBTL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.04%)
POWER 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
PRL 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
PTC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 44.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
TELE 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
TRG 160.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.04%)
UNITY 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -30.43 (-0.6%)
BR30 24,602 Decreased By ▼ -272.6 (-1.1%)
KSE100 46,730 Decreased By ▼ -188.56 (-0.4%)
KSE30 18,747 Decreased By ▼ -100.94 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,330
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,186,234
3,31624hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
439,119
Punjab
405,005
Balochistan
32,411
Islamabad
101,249
KPK
165,512
NAB cases aimed at changing loyalties of politicians: Khaqan

Fazal Sher 08 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday alleged that the main objective of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases was to change the loyalties of the politicians.

Abbasi, while talking to media after appearing before Accountability Court in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case, said that the NAB and the government has become one thing.

"NAB's people are saying we are with the government and the government ministers are saying that the NAB is controlled by them," he said, adding that the Supreme Court judgements have proved that main objectives of the NAB was to influence politics in the country and change loyalties of the politicians.

To a question about extension in Chairman NAB justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, whose four-year term is going to end on October 8, through an ordinance, said that extension of the NAB chairman through an ordinance is against the law and constitution.

"They are making laws for their personal benefits," he said, adding that if extension was granted to the present chairman, his party would move the Supreme Court (SC) against it.

Responding to a question about appointment of the current NAB chairman, he said that we had seen CV of the present chairman and he had been the Supreme Court (SC) judge.

"But unfortunately, he does not have understanding of the law," he said.

The last PML-N government had signed an agreement with Qatar for the import of cheapest LNG, which had so far benefited Pakistan of $20 billion.

"Now the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is importing the gas at rates double than those agreed between the two countries under the deal," he said.

He said that the NAB has again started summoning people regarding agreement with Qatar and threatening them.

The NAB wants to establish that government officials during the PML-N government bribed by politicians for signing deal with Qatar, he said, adding that after destroying the economy of the country, the anti-graft body was now bent upon denting Pakistan's relations with the other countries.

About his case, he said that it would be better not to discuss the case as yesterday the NAB chairman expressed annoyance over the statement of the PML-N leader, Ahsan Iqbal, and the NAB might not file another case against him.

Earlier, he and other accused appeared before Accountability Court-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan in the LNG case.

The court marked attendance of all the accused and recorded statement of the prosecution witness, Farhan Umer.

Abbasi's counsel Barrister Zafarullah Khan crossed-examined prosecution witness Farhan Umer.

I am working as chief engineer in the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) in the LNG department since2016, Umer said to a question asked by Abbasi's counsel. Umer said that he has not signed his statement made before Malik Zubair Ahmed, investigation officer (IO) NAB. The court adjourned hearing of the case till today (Wednesday).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB Supreme Court Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Javed Iqbal LNG case PMLN

