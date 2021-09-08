ANL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 08 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Allied Bank Limited                    08-09-2021   11:00
Shield Corporation Ltd                 08-09-2021   12:00
Matco Foods Limited                    09-09-2021   11:30
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd              09-09-2021   11:00
Ghani Global Glass Ltd                 09-09-2021    9:30
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd              09-09-2021   11:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd           09-09-2021   16:00
The Bank of Khyber                     09-09-2021   11:00
Thal Limited                           10-09-2021   15:30
D .M. Textile Mills Limited            10-09-2021   15:00
Colony Textile Mills Ltd               10-09-2021   10:00
K-Electric Limited                     10-09-2021   14:30
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited             10-09-2021   16:30
TPL Properties Limited                 10-09-2021   16:00
Pakistan Refinery Ltd                  11-09-2021   10:30
Citi Pharma Limited                    13-09-2021   12:00
Nimir Resins Limited                   13-09-2021   11:30
Modaraba Al-Mali                       13-09-2021   15:00
D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd           14-09-2021   11:30
Feroze 1888 Mills Limited              14-09-2021   17:00
Goodluck Industries Ltd                17-09-2021   11:30
Berger Paints Limited                  21-09-2021   10:00
Hafiz Limited                          06-10-2021   11:30
=========================================================

