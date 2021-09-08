Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
08 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
Allied Bank Limited 08-09-2021 11:00
Shield Corporation Ltd 08-09-2021 12:00
Matco Foods Limited 09-09-2021 11:30
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd 09-09-2021 11:00
Ghani Global Glass Ltd 09-09-2021 9:30
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 09-09-2021 11:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 09-09-2021 16:00
The Bank of Khyber 09-09-2021 11:00
Thal Limited 10-09-2021 15:30
D .M. Textile Mills Limited 10-09-2021 15:00
Colony Textile Mills Ltd 10-09-2021 10:00
K-Electric Limited 10-09-2021 14:30
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited 10-09-2021 16:30
TPL Properties Limited 10-09-2021 16:00
Pakistan Refinery Ltd 11-09-2021 10:30
Citi Pharma Limited 13-09-2021 12:00
Nimir Resins Limited 13-09-2021 11:30
Modaraba Al-Mali 13-09-2021 15:00
D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd 14-09-2021 11:30
Feroze 1888 Mills Limited 14-09-2021 17:00
Goodluck Industries Ltd 17-09-2021 11:30
Berger Paints Limited 21-09-2021 10:00
Hafiz Limited 06-10-2021 11:30
