KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Allied Bank Limited 08-09-2021 11:00 Shield Corporation Ltd 08-09-2021 12:00 Matco Foods Limited 09-09-2021 11:30 Highnoon Laboratories Ltd 09-09-2021 11:00 Ghani Global Glass Ltd 09-09-2021 9:30 Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 09-09-2021 11:00 Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 09-09-2021 16:00 The Bank of Khyber 09-09-2021 11:00 Thal Limited 10-09-2021 15:30 D .M. Textile Mills Limited 10-09-2021 15:00 Colony Textile Mills Ltd 10-09-2021 10:00 K-Electric Limited 10-09-2021 14:30 Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited 10-09-2021 16:30 TPL Properties Limited 10-09-2021 16:00 Pakistan Refinery Ltd 11-09-2021 10:30 Citi Pharma Limited 13-09-2021 12:00 Nimir Resins Limited 13-09-2021 11:30 Modaraba Al-Mali 13-09-2021 15:00 D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd 14-09-2021 11:30 Feroze 1888 Mills Limited 14-09-2021 17:00 Goodluck Industries Ltd 17-09-2021 11:30 Berger Paints Limited 21-09-2021 10:00 Hafiz Limited 06-10-2021 11:30 =========================================================

