Costly LNG deal ‘a big story of PTI govt’s corruption’: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) claimed that the loss of Rs83 billion in expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG) procurement is a big story of corruption of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led ‘incompetent’ government.

“[Prime Minister] Imran Niazi has made expensive LNG purchase a means of looting and corruption. Imran Khan is a “two-sided snake” and one side, Imran Khan cries against corruption and on the other side, he is “looting” the nation’s exchequer,” Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians and member National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri said in a statement Saturday.

She claimed that “ATM machines” have also been installed in almost, every ministry which is directly connected with the country’s economy by this incapable government.

She added that Prime Minister Imran Khan knows well that he cannot come into power second time, so looting the nation. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is neither accountable to the people nor to the Parliament.

Meanwhile, PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman also expressed concern over the rise in flour prices.

She urged the government to reduce flour prices.

“Flour has gone up by Rs100 per kg in the last 20 days. The price of a 20kg bag of flour has been increased by Rs30. Government has failed to supply wheat to the flour mills,” Sherry Rehman said.

She said that the government claiming wheat “bumper” crop could not provide cheap flour to the people.

She said that according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the ratio of inflation has increased in the recent weeks.

“With a rise of 0.67 percent, the weekly rate of inflation has reached 12.53 percent,” Sherry Rehman said.

The PPP leader said that prices continue to rise, while the government remains “a spectator”.

She claimed that rise in flour prices is not due to shortage of wheat but due to the “incompetence and mismanagement” of the government.

She said that the poor people are already being crushed by inflation.

