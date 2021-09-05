PML-N spokesperson steps up criticism of PM

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday said that Imran Khan had gone crazy in hatred and jealousy towards Shehbaz Sharif.

“Shehbaz Sharif put his blood and sweat in service to Punjab but he (Shehbaz) was arrested twice on the basis of false allegations; all the inquiry has been completed; every official project and personal affair of Shehbaz Sharif have been investigated. Not a single penny’s corruption could be proved against him,” Aurangzeb, said in a statement.

She said that Imran Khan first used NAB against opposition and now the same cases are handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Every single person of the Sharif family has been held accountable but no corruption could be proved, she added.

She went on to say that the brotherhood of Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar did not come into power to serve the people rather loot the basic commodities like flour, sugar, electricity, gas and medicine. Both had turned Punjab’s soil barren, its youth jobless and prices of essential use expensive.

She claimed that Shehbaz Sharif during his stint as Punjab CM had launched development projects worth billions of rupees for the benefit of the people.

