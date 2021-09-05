ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,114
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,175,558
3,98024hr
6.21% positivity
Sindh
436,298
Punjab
399,635
Balochistan
32,341
Islamabad
100,492
KPK
164,162
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N spokesperson steps up criticism of PM

Recorder Report 05 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday said that Imran Khan had gone crazy in hatred and jealousy towards Shehbaz Sharif.

“Shehbaz Sharif put his blood and sweat in service to Punjab but he (Shehbaz) was arrested twice on the basis of false allegations; all the inquiry has been completed; every official project and personal affair of Shehbaz Sharif have been investigated. Not a single penny’s corruption could be proved against him,” Aurangzeb, said in a statement.

She said that Imran Khan first used NAB against opposition and now the same cases are handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Every single person of the Sharif family has been held accountable but no corruption could be proved, she added.

She went on to say that the brotherhood of Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar did not come into power to serve the people rather loot the basic commodities like flour, sugar, electricity, gas and medicine. Both had turned Punjab’s soil barren, its youth jobless and prices of essential use expensive.

She claimed that Shehbaz Sharif during his stint as Punjab CM had launched development projects worth billions of rupees for the benefit of the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shehbaz Sharif Usman Buzdar FIA Imran Khan PMLN Marriyum Aurangzeb youth jobless

PML-N spokesperson steps up criticism of PM

Chief Statistician’s post: Cabinet tells ministry to include MoF in selection panel

Syria ‘ready’ to help Lebanon with gas, electricity transit

Tier-1 retailers’ invoices: FBR specifies utilisation of Re1 service charge

Electoral reforms reviewed: Alvi for expats’ inclusion through i-voting mechanism

LG polls: ECP urging Centre, provinces to play due role

Over 600 containers of transit trade cleared

Biden wants exit to end US global cop role

PM vows full support to UN mission

Polling stations for LG elections: PTI's plea for deployment of troops rejected

Bilawal speaks to Shehbaz over vacant positions in ECP

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.