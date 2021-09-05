ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,114
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,175,558
3,98024hr
6.21% positivity
Sindh
436,298
Punjab
399,635
Balochistan
32,341
Islamabad
100,492
KPK
164,162
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blinken, Austin to meet allies on Afghan crisis trip

AFP 05 Sep 2021

WASHINGTON: The US diplomatic and defense chiefs on Friday announced travel next week to Qatar and other allies on the Afghanistan crisis as they strive to help more people escape Taliban rule.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will spend Monday and Tuesday in Qatar, the largest hub for the evacuations of some 100,000 Afghans in the final days of the 20-year US military mission.

He will then head to the US air base of Ramstein in Germany, which has become a temporary home for thousands of Afghan allies of the United States flown out after the US-backed government collapsed.

He said he will meet with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and then hold a 20-nation virtual ministerial meeting on the crisis.

The countries “all have a stake in helping to relocate and resettle Afghans and in holding the Taliban to their commitments,” Blinken told reporters.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will leave on a trip Sunday that also begins in Qatar and will also include Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, fellow US military allies in the Gulf, the Pentagon said.

The Taliban, eager to keep foreign assistance coming in as they suddenly run a deeply poor country, have promised to keep letting Afghans leave. They are also expected shortly to name a government.

“There is an expectation that any government that emerges now will have some real inclusivity and that it will have non-Talibs in it,” Blinken said.

Blinken said he will voice “deep gratitude” to Qatar for its efforts.

A senior State Department official however said that Blinken had no plans to meet the Taliban, who have made the Gulf kingdom their diplomatic base from which they negotiated the pullout deal with former president Donald Trump’s administration.

“If it is appropriate for the secretary of state to engage with a senior Taliban leader on a matter that is in our national interest, he will do that, but we’re not at that stage,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

Republican critics at home have predictably denounced how Biden carried out the withdrawal but some US allies, many of whom rejoiced at seeing Biden replace Trump, have also voiced concern.

Britain’s defense secretary, Ben Wallace, suggested that the United States is no longer a superpower and Armin Laschet, the leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling party and candidate to succeed her, described the Afghanistan mission as “the biggest debacle” in NATO’s history.

Biden, much like Trump, argued that nothing more could have been gained from America’s longest war that claimed nearly 2,500 US lives along with many more among Afghans in the 20 years since the September 11 attacks prompted the invasion.

Blinken said the mad dash to fly out Afghans was caused in part by inaction by the Trump administration, which fervently opposed non-European immigration and had virtually shut down a visa program for Afghan interpreters and others who helped the US mission.

Blinken on Thursday toured an evacuation hub at Washington’s international airport in Dulles, Virginia, where more than 26,000 Afghans have flown in on their way to new lives after clearing screening.

In an exposition center the size of an airport hangar, makeshift rooms were created with curtains to separate rows of beds with blue blankets as children roamed nearby.

“It’s a range — some are exhausted, some are traumatized obviously. But for the most part it’s an amazing amount of resiliency here,” a woman in fatigues with a nametag identifying her as Kim told Blinken.

The top US diplomat, the stepson of a Holocaust survivor, has been a longtime advocate for refugees and appeared visibly emotional as he described his tour.

“We throw a lot statistics around, but each one of those was a mother, a father, a son, a daughter, a parent, a grandparent,” Blinken said.

Welcoming refugees, Blinken said, is “part of our DNA.”

Austin Blinken Afghan crisis US diplomatic

Blinken, Austin to meet allies on Afghan crisis trip

Chief Statistician’s post: Cabinet tells ministry to include MoF in selection panel

Syria ‘ready’ to help Lebanon with gas, electricity transit

Tier-1 retailers’ invoices: FBR specifies utilisation of Re1 service charge

Electoral reforms reviewed: Alvi for expats’ inclusion through i-voting mechanism

LG polls: ECP urging Centre, provinces to play due role

Over 600 containers of transit trade cleared

Biden wants exit to end US global cop role

PM vows full support to UN mission

Polling stations for LG elections: PTI's plea for deployment of troops rejected

Bilawal speaks to Shehbaz over vacant positions in ECP

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.