ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Construction sector: Govt expects tax payments in unison with incentives: PM

Zaheer Abbasi 04 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the government expects the construction sector to pay taxes in reciprocity of incentives being provided to them.

Speaking at Pakistan Housing and Construction Expo 2021, the prime minister said that during the last two years, the government provided incentives to the construction sector, which were never provided in the past.

“We will increase incentives for the construction sector.”

He asked the industry and businesses that the government expects them to pay taxes in the same spirit as the government was providing them incentives.

The prime minister said that there is a boom in the construction sector after the passage of the foreclosure law, which has opened the way for banks to provide mortgage financing for the construction of houses.

He said that the common man required house and the government would facilitate the construction sector.

Construction boom has started in Pakistan: PM

He said his government’s effort is to lift the poor and vulnerable people up, which remained neglected during the last 70 years as all the facilities were for a very small class.

The government’s challenge is to protect the poor and the vulnerable, and the construction sector is important for him, and during corona he got concessions from the IMF for the construction sector to provide work to the daily wage workers.

He said that during the meeting on construction, it was realised that there are so many hurdles for the industrial sector. He said that the system has evolved in a way that it instead of helping the construction and other sectors, creates hurdles for them.

The prime minister said that changing the system required time and the people ask about Naya Pakistan.

He said it is not like pushing a button would create a Naya Pakistan rather it is name of a continuous struggle.

The prime minister said that the government is trying to bring about reforms in the FBR to increase tax increase and wealth creation that is important for repayment. When the economy would grow, then all these things would happen, he said, adding that “we are trying to increase exports to $30 billion.”

He urged the industry and the businesses that the government expects them to pay taxes in the same spirit as the government was providing them incentives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IMF construction sector Imran Khan FBR Naya Pakistan

Construction sector: Govt expects tax payments in unison with incentives: PM

Financing fiscal deficit: Govt intends to borrow Rs4.5trn in 3 months

Baradar to lead new Afghan govt

US funding tapped for Pacific undersea cable

Nepra approves transmission service charge

Industry: Ministry starting new round of tariff rationalisation: Dawood

At least 130 IR Commissioners (Appeals) needed: FBR

EU-Pakistan Business Forum to be launched on 8th

Putin hopes Taliban will be ‘civilised’

EU sets terms for Taliban ties and Kabul presence

Taliban capture Panjshir valley?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters