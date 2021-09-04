Campaign launched against underage drivers in Karachi

KARACHI: Following the orders of the Sindh High Court (SHC), police on Friday have launched action against the underage drivers in Karachi.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic police Iqbal Dara has released notification regarding action against drivers below the age of 18 years. He has directed the traffic officials to launch a drive against the parents and the underage drivers in Karachi.

Dara said action would be taken against drivers below the age of 18 years and their parents.

Earlier this week, the Sindh High Court had expressed serious resentment over the alarming number of road accidents of teenagers and directed the inspector general of police (IGP) and DIG-traffic to take steps to prevent underage bikers from coming on the roads.