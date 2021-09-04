KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (September 3, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 166.82 166.72 166.50 166.18 165.94 165.34 165.00 EUR 198.15 198.09 197.95 197.67 197.59 196.98 196.69 GBP 230.75 230.62 230.33 229.89 229.63 228.79 228.32 ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021