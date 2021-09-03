ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar adds to this week's gains after US jobs miss

  • Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the greenback
  • Loonie touches its strongest since Aug. 11 at 1.2489
  • Price of US oil increases 0.1%
  • Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve
Reuters 03 Sep 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar edged higher against its US counterpart on Friday as weaker-than-expected US jobs data weighed on the greenback, although the loonie pulled back from an earlier three-week high.

The US dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies after data showed that US job growth slowed more than expected in August.

The data could affect the timing of the Federal Reserve's announcement on when it will start scaling back its massive monthly bond buying program.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported by expectations of a rebound in global demand, while a slow recovery for the US Gulf Coast export and refining hub from the hurricane earlier this week looked set to deplete stocks further.

US crude prices rose 0.1% to $70.08 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was also up 0.1% to trade at 1.2535 per greenback, or 79.78 US cents. It touched its strongest intraday level since Aug. 11 at 1.2489.

For the week, the loonie was on track to gain 0.7%, which would be its second straight week of gains.

Canadian dollar retreats after surprise GDP contraction

Still, there is less upside for Canada's dollar over the coming year, according to analysts who are weighing the effect of a surprise contraction in the economy and signs of a cooler housing market on the Bank of Canada's policy outlook, a Reuters poll showed.

Domestic data on Friday showed that Canadian labor productivity rose by 0.6% in the second quarter, the first quarterly increase in a year.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, tracking the move in US Treasuries. The 10-year rose 4.2 basis points to 1.198%.

The bond market is due to close early ahead of Monday's Labour Day holiday.

Canadian Dollar Canadian forex market

Canadian dollar adds to this week's gains after US jobs miss

Pakistan needs to have 'realistic approach' to Taliban: Qureshi

PM urges usage of China's Juncao technology to address food insecurity

Taliban co-founder Baradar to lead new Afghanistan govt: sources

EVMs are rigging machines: Ahsan Iqbal

LNG prices soar as Asian buyers compete for cargoes

Schools in Punjab to remain closed for six days amid rise in Covid cases

Pakistan's death toll crosses 26,000, active Covid cases sees downward trend

Taliban spokesman says China to keep embassy in Afghanistan, increase aid

Turkey eases travel restrictions for Pakistani nationals

New Zealand police kill ‘extremist’ who stabbed six in supermarket

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters