Karachi receives heavy rainfall, power outage starts

Karachi received heavy rainfall on Friday, with some parts of the city starting to report power outage as well.

Areas of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karsaz, Malir, Landhi, Saddar, I. I. Chundrigar Road, Pakistan Chowk, Clifton and DHA are some of the areas that have reported rainfall. Karachi's power utility company, K-Electric, has said that it has received reports of outages from several parts of the port city and is monitoring the situation.

On August 30, Sindh's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued an alert for heavy rain and thunderstorm in the province from August 31 till September 3. In a notification, the PDMA said that monsoons currents of moderate intensity are likely to penetrate into Sindh from August 31.

PDMA issues rain-thunderstorm warning in Karachi from Sept 1

The notification further said that rain-thunderstorm with occasional gusty winds will likely occur in Karachi, including other districts during September 1 and September 3.

The authority advised all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period and arrange necessary inventory and other essentials at vulnerable locations.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that Karachi would receive more rain as compared to last year.