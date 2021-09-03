ANL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
ASC 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.93%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.65%)
FCCL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.46%)
FFBL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.37%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.77%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
GGGL 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.78%)
GGL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.06%)
JSCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
KAPCO 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MDTL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.64%)
NETSOL 154.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.46%)
PAEL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
POWER 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
PRL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.21%)
PTC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.02%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.39%)
TELE 20.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.15%)
TRG 161.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.11%)
UNITY 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.7%)
WTL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.94%)
BR100 5,090 Decreased By ▼ -62 (-1.2%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -344.96 (-1.36%)
KSE100 46,903 Decreased By ▼ -510.4 (-1.08%)
KSE30 18,806 Decreased By ▼ -223.2 (-1.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,978
8924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,167,791
4,10324hr
6.66% positivity
Sindh
433,931
Punjab
396,326
Balochistan
32,282
Islamabad
99,910
KPK
163,010
Business Recorder Logo
Pakistan

Ali Habib Medical Center New Nazimabad: Moving towards a healthier life

Aqeel Sarfraz 03 Sep 2021

Ali Habib Medical Center is busy in providing relief to the residents of Naya Nazimabad and adjoining areas. I had an opportunity to visit this fully operational medical center to compare it with the other such facilities in the city.

I was glad to see a medical center offering all specialties needed by the people. Experienced doctors, consultants and paramedics are on their panel. I had a chance to meet with doctors, nurses and medical staff and the administrator took pride in showing me the different units.

It was really amazing to see that Corona SOPs were being properly implemented and the staff was prompt in instructing all visitors to wear masks.

CMO, Dr. Lubna Masroor, said that special care is taken to provide best possible medical assistance to every patient and all kinds of treatments are delivered in a professional manner according to the latest medical standards being practiced all over the world. Even those patients are treated with utmost care who cannot afford expensive treatment due to their meagre financial resources. Apart from the status and financial conditions, everyone is treated equally.

Arif Habib Medical Center provides quality diagnostic and treatment facilities at a nominal fee of Rs. 50 only, which cannot be imagined nowadays.

The facilities available at the centre include Emergency, general OPD, X-ray, lab, EGG consultation and ultrasound.

During this visit I saw many prominent consultants’ names on the list, which

Is a proof of the quality medical care being provided at the AHMC.

Similarly, some leading pharmacy services have been included to ensure quality and reliable supply of medicines for patients.

AHMC took an initiative to vaccinate the residents of Naya Nazimabad against the COVID -19 pandemic. At a time when it was difficult for the seniors and elderly to visit the very busy centers in the city, this came as a relief. The vaccines, provided by the Government of Sindh, are being administered with proper protocols.

The establishment of the Vaccination Center is highly appreciated by the people of New Nazimabad and adjoining areas. Senior citizens and their families appreciate this facility as it has lessened their travel expenses and waiting time.

Following the SOPs Arif Habib Medical Centre has vaccinated its entire staff to ensure that patients, visitors, and all others in contact stay safe.

AHMC also organizes programs including disease awareness lectures, workshops and seminars to raise awareness among residents. Free medical camps are also organized on a regular basis.

It is hoped that more such hospitals would be established in different localities to provide quality medical services to the common man.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

AHMC Ali Habib Medical Center New Nazimabad Dr. Lubna Masroor Arif Habib Medical Center

