Dawood tests positive for Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Advisor on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood has tested positive for Covid-19. Dawood recently attended different private and official meetings including the Federal Cabinet this Tuesday past despite the fact that he had already contacted the pandemic reportedly from someone in Lahore last week.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 and have mild symptoms. I have isolated myself at home. Prayers requested," he tweeted. The officials of Commerce Ministry including Secretary Commerce, Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui have decided to test themselves for Covid-19 as they held frequent meetings with the Advisor. Last week, Dawood was in Lahore, where he participated in a function, besides holding individual meetings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021