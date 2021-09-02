ANL 26.63 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.02%)
ASC 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
ASL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.22%)
BOP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.96%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FFBL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.31%)
FFL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.42%)
FNEL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.11%)
GGL 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.81%)
HUMNL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.68%)
KAPCO 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MLCF 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.88%)
NETSOL 156.94 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.25%)
PACE 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.74%)
PAEL 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.48%)
PIBTL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
POWER 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.72%)
PRL 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.58%)
PTC 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.59%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.63%)
SNGP 47.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
TELE 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
TRG 162.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.25%)
UNITY 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.62%)
WTL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.5%)
BR100 5,123 Decreased By ▼ -29.31 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,379 Decreased By ▼ -73.73 (-0.29%)
KSE100 47,122 Decreased By ▼ -291.82 (-0.62%)
KSE30 18,888 Decreased By ▼ -141.46 (-0.74%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,978
8924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,167,791
4,10324hr
6.66% positivity
Sindh
433,931
Punjab
396,326
Balochistan
32,282
Islamabad
99,910
KPK
163,010
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm reverses earlier losses as ringgit edges lower

  • The contract fell to as low as 4,150 ringgit earlier in the session due to cheaper rivals
Reuters 02 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures pared earlier losses and edged higher on Thursday, ending three sessions of consecutive losses, as the ringgit fell for the first time in more than a week, making the edible oil cheaper for holders of foreign currency.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange traded 22 ringgit, or 0.5% higher to 4,198 ringgit ($1,010.11) a tonne by midday.

The contract fell to as low as 4,150 ringgit earlier in the session due to cheaper rivals.

The turnaround was mainly due to a weakening ringgit, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters, which fell for the first time in more than a week.

The currency last fell 0.1% against the dollar, after eight consecutive sessions of losses.

Cheaper vegetable oils elsewhere, however, capped the gains.

The Chicago Board of Trade's soybean oil contract fell 0.9% due to concerns about export delays from the United States.

Palm falls on August export plunge, profit-taking

Palm and soybean oil prices on the Dalian Commodity Exchange meanwhile, declined 1% and 0.5%, respectively.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Also capping gains were lower exports in August, which fell 17.8% compared to the prior month, data from cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance showed on Wednesday.

Palm oil may break a support at 4,155 ringgit and fall into a range of 4,000 ringgit to 4,096 ringgit per tonne, Reuters analyst Wang Tao said.

Malaysian palm oil

Palm reverses earlier losses as ringgit edges lower

Taliban preparing to reveal new Afghan government amid economic turmoil

Cotton production target revised downward

Over 26,000 US, NATO forces’ personnel: Around 450 planes land, take off

Nepra agrees to allow Discos Rs1.38/unit hike

Potential downgrade to frontier markets could prove beneficial to capital market: experts

New York City mayor declares state of emergency after record-breaking rain

Aug CPI up 8.4pc YoY

August trade deficit widens massive 133pc YoY

Methodology for strategic projects: PD asked to consult provinces

Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line project achieves its COD

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters