ANL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.55%)
ASC 18.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.61%)
ASL 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
FCCL 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
FFBL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
GGL 47.91 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
JSCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.85%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MLCF 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.02%)
NETSOL 155.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.52%)
PACE 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PAEL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PIBTL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.48%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
PTC 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
SILK 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
SNGP 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.76%)
TELE 20.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
TRG 163.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
UNITY 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.16%)
WTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
BR100 5,132 Decreased By ▼ -19.76 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,407 Decreased By ▼ -45.88 (-0.18%)
KSE100 47,191 Decreased By ▼ -222.83 (-0.47%)
KSE30 18,923 Decreased By ▼ -105.88 (-0.56%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,978
8924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,167,791
4,10324hr
6.66% positivity
Sindh
433,931
Punjab
396,326
Balochistan
32,282
Islamabad
99,910
KPK
163,010
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan eases as markets await non-farm payrolls

Reuters 02 Sep 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan eased slightly against a firmer dollar on Thursday, as recent disappointing economic indicators continued to weigh on market sentiment, while traders are awaiting US non-farm payrolls due later this week for more clues on Fed tapering.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4594 per dollar prior to the market open, the strongest since June 29 and firmer than the previous fix of 6.4680.

In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.4580 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4622 at midday, 17 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

A slew of recent economic data, including both official and private manufacturing surveys released this week, showed that the world's second-largest economy could face increasing downside pressure in the remainder of the year, raising hope for more policy support measures.

Economic fundamentals are among the key factors influencing the yuan, according to market analysts and traders.

"Speculation is swirling on more liquidity support as a 'funding gap' is identified for September, with more medium -term loans due and the issuance of special bonds rising," said Maybank in a note.

China’s yuan touches 3-week high

Financial services company Gavekal said in a note it expects the yuan to ease modestly in coming months, citing slowing exports, weakening capital-account inflows, and divergent Fed and PBOC policies in the future.

US indicators have been mixed this week. On Tuesday data showed rising COVID-19 cases were hitting consumer confidence , while on Wednesday US manufacturing activity and new orders increased, but private payrolls missed forecasts.

Traders are awaiting a fuller jobs readout this week, including the closely watched US non-farm payrolls data due on Friday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that the jobs recovery would determine the timing of the asset purchase tapering.

The global dollar index rose to 92.519 from the previous close of 92.509, while the offshore yuan was trading 0.08 percent away from the onshore spot at 6.4568 per dollar.

Yuan PBOC

Yuan eases as markets await non-farm payrolls

Taliban preparing to reveal new Afghan government amid economic turmoil

Over 26,000 US, NATO forces’ personnel: Around 450 planes land, take off

Nepra agrees to allow Discos Rs1.38/unit hike

Aug CPI up 8.4pc YoY

August trade deficit widens massive 133pc YoY

Methodology for strategic projects: PD asked to consult provinces

Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line project achieves its COD

Potential downgrade to frontier markets could prove beneficial to capital market: experts

Draft of new tax Ord: Govt revisiting certain clauses

Govt steps up oil and gas imports

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters