Ehsaas School Stipend programme launched: Over 20m children are out of schools, points out PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday launched Ehsaas School Stipend programme for the deserving households, saying it was a great tragedy for the country that over 20 million children are out of schools.

Speaking as chief guest at the launching ceremony, the premier stated that the government wanted to provide education opportunity to every child as it is the responsibility of the State.

He said that the people of the country are the biggest asset of the country and this programme would be implemented across the country.

He said that graphed shown reflects huge gap between boys and girls attending schools.

The premier said that the programme being launched is important because it would provide education opportunity to the out of school children especially the girls.

He deplored that education remained neglected in the past and consequently, caused immense loss to the country.

The prime minister said that he was happy that stipend in the programme for girls was Rs2,000, Rs500 more than boys Rs1,500.

The prime minister said that this perception in West that parents in Pakistan do not want to send the girls to schools was baseless, he did not see any family in the country that does not want to send girls to schools rather there are other factors either schools are located at far distance or there are no teachers for girls in schools. An educated female could have a great impact on the family and the society, he said, adding that the program being launched would encourage the enrolment of girls in the schools.

The premier also stressed making the disbursement of stipend very transparent through use of technology, so that it reaches the deserving girls and not the ghost ones.

Earlier, Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the prime minister about the stipend program, and stated that this scholarship scheme is for the students up to higher secondary level.

She further stated work in close coordination with the Ministry of Education was in progress to bring the out of school children to schools.

