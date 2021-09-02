ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.44%)
BR30 25,453 Increased By ▲ 280.07 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,413 Decreased By ▼ -6.28 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By ▲ 1.4 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Asia gasoline crack higher on firm demand hopes

Reuters 02 Sep 2021

NEW DELHI: Asia’s gasoline crack gained on Wednesday after positive consumption data from India boosted market sentiment. However, gains remained limited as Middle Eastern inventories rose for a second consecutive week.

The crack inched higher to $6.63 a barrel from $6.12 in the previous session.

India’s August gasoline sales stayed above the pre-COVID-19 level at 2.4 million tonnes, preliminary sales data from state fuel-retailers showed.

“The upcoming festive seasons in August-November will boost domestic demand [in India]. But upside may be capped by a third wave of pandemic as several states are reporting rising infections,” Vortexa said in a research report.

Further on the demand side, stocks of light distillates at Fujairah Oil Industry Zone that includes gasoline and naphtha, rose by 131,000 barrels on the week to 5.762 million barrels, according to industry information service S&P Global Platts.

Asia’s naphtha crack also gained on Wednesday hitting near two-month high, and the prompt inter-month spread widened in backwardation for a second straight session to $2.25 a tonne.

The crack jumped to $121.73 per tonne, highest since early July, from $116.13 in the last session.

US gasoline inventories rose by 2.7 million barrels according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

