ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.44%)
BR30 25,453 Increased By ▲ 280.07 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,413 Decreased By ▼ -6.28 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By ▲ 1.4 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tech stocks power Nasdaq to record high

  • Tech stocks lead gains; Apple hits record high
  • August private jobs growth misses expectations
  • Indexes: Dow down 0.13%, S&P up 0.13%, Nasdaq adds 0.56%
Reuters 01 Sep 2021

The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Wednesday, with high-growth technology stocks in the lead after weaker-than-expected private payrolls data raised hopes for an extended support from the US central bank.

Technology stocks, which tend to benefit from a low-rate environment, were up 0.7%, while sectors considered as bond-proxies such as utilities rose 1.2%.

Apple jumped 1.9% to hit record highs, while Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Netflix gained 1%.

The ADP report, published ahead of the government's more comprehensive employment report on Friday, showed US private employers hired far fewer workers than expected in August.

"If we see employment slowing on Friday, the Fed is most likely to not hint at any tapering until jobs are back on track," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has suggested that an improving labor market will be a key factor affecting the decision for a tapering of its massive asset purchases.

S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs as taper fears calm

Wall Street's main indexes have hit record highs recently, with the benchmark S&P 500 notching a solid 2.9% rise in August as investors shrugged off risks around a rise in new coronavirus infections and hoped for the Fed to remain dovish in its policy stance.

Another set of data showed US manufacturing activity unexpectedly picked up in August amid strong order growth, but a measure of factory employment dropped to a nine-month low, likely as workers remained scarce.

Surveys earlier on Wednesday showed Asian and European factory activity lost momentum in August as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted supply chains.

Economically sensitive energy stocks, materials and industrial stocks fell between 0.6% and 0.9%, keeping the S&P 500 and Dow subdued.

Rate-sensitive banks fell as US government bond yields slipped. Wells Fargo fell 3.8%, extending losses for a second day after report of US sanctions on the bank.

At 10:26 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 45.90 points, or 0.13%, at 35,314.83, the S&P 500 was up 5.74 points, or 0.13%, at 4,528.42, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 84.99 points, or 0.56%, at 15,344.22.

Shares of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger owner PVH Corp surged 13.8% after it raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Video chipmaker Ambarella gained 19.3% after it beat profit estimates and forecast revenue above market expectations.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.24-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.04-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 32 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 76 new highs and 9 new lows.

Wall Street Federal Reserve US stocks Nasdaq Composite Technology stocks

Tech stocks power Nasdaq to record high

'Demand-side pressure' drives Pakistani rupee to 12-month low

August inflation reading comes in at 8.4%

With focus on girls' education, PM launches Ehsaas School Stipend program for deserving students

PTI's three-year rule has destroyed the country: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan steps up oil and gas imports as economic activities rebound

Taliban says it has surrounded Afghan resistance fighters, calls for peace

English study finds long COVID affects up to 1 in 7 children months after infection

Nong, Bajwa discuss CPEC, Afghanistan

At over 1.5m, Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

ECC approves $10m to clear urgent liabilities of Roosevelt Hotel Corporation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters