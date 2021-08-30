ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs as taper fears calm

  • Technology stocks jump to top sectoral gains
  • Energy shares track weaker oil prices lower
  • S&P 500 tracks longest monthly winning streak since 2018
  • Indexes: S&P up 0.3%, Nasdaq adds 0.6%, Dow off 0.1%
Reuters Updated 30 Aug 2021

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs on Monday as dovish remarks from Federal Reserve chief last week bolstered optimism in an economic rebound and eased fears of a sudden tapering in monetary stimulus.

Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com , Google-owner Alphabet Inc and Nvidia rose between 0.6% and 1.3%, helping the tech-heavy Nasdaq outperform the S&P 500 and the Dow.

High-growth tech stocks tend to benefit from expectations of lower rates because their value rests heavily on future earnings.

The benchmark S&P 500 is tracking its longest monthly winning streak since 2018 on the promise of easy money, with investors shrugging off signs of a slowing economic recovery and surging COVID-19 cases.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday the central bank would continue to be cautious in its approach to tapering its massive pandemic-era stimulus, while reaffirming a steady economic recovery.

S&P 500, Nasdaq nab all-time closing highs as Powell soothes taper fears

"Investors feel that a low interest-rate regime is a go-signal to remain invested in equities and are more interested in being a part of this dramatic rise rather than be in fear of the market falling," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

The S&P 500 has risen 2.6% so far in August - a seasonally weak period for stocks - and Wells Fargo analysts said last week they expect the index to rise another 8% by the end of the year.

The benchmark index is also on track to log one of its best year-to-date returns through August of the past six decades, said Chris Larkin, managing director, Trading at E*TRADE Financial.

At 10:16 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 was up 0.31% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.63%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, on the other hand, was down 0.16% as economically sensitive energy stocks slipped 0.8%.

Falling bond yields also pressured bank stocks, with the S&P 500 banking index down 1.8%.

US-listed shares of Chinese gaming firm NetEase Inc slumped 6.4% as Chinese regulators slashed the amount of time players under the age of 18 can spend on online games to an hour on Fridays, weekends and holidays.

Oil slips as Hurricane Ida weakens, OPEC+ in focus

Shares of satellite transporter startup Astra Space Inc plummeted 18.8% after the test launch of its rocket LV0006 ended prematurely about two-and-a-half minutes after liftoff.

Moderna dropped 2.2% as Japan temporarily suspended another one million doses of the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine.

All eyes this week will be on the Labor Department's monthly jobs report, which could set the stage for the Fed's Sept. 21-22 policy meeting.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers 1.29-to-1 on the NYSE and 1.21-to-1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 49 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 106 new highs and 17 new lows.

Wall Street Federal Reserve Nasdaq index S&P 500 index

S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs as taper fears calm

