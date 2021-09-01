ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.44%)
BR30 25,453 Increased By ▲ 280.07 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,413 Decreased By ▼ -6.28 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By ▲ 1.4 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
France, Germany urge Iran to return speedily to nuclear deal talks

  • "The minister underlined the importance and the urgency of an immediate resumption of negotiations"
Reuters Updated 01 Sep 2021

BERLIN/PARIS: France and Germany on Wednesday urged Iran to return rapidly to nuclear negotiations, after a break in talks following Iranian elections in June, with Paris demanding an "immediate" restart amid Western concerns over Tehran's expanding atomic work.

France's foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told his newly-appointed Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in a telephone call it was urgent for Tehran to return to the talks, Le Drian's ministry said in a statement.

A sixth round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington was adjourned in June after Ebrahim Raisi was elected Iran's president. Raisi took office on August 5.

Since April, Iran and six powers have tried to work out how Tehran and Washington can both return to compliance with the nuclear pact, which former US President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions on Tehran.

"The minister underlined the importance and the urgency of an immediate resumption of negotiations," the foreign ministry said after the conversation between

Khamenei says Biden has same demands as Trump on Iran nuclear issue

Le Drian repeated his concern with regard to all the nuclear activities carried out by Iran in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Iran has gradually violated limits in the agreement since Washington abandoned it in 2018.

The next round of talks has yet to be scheduled.

Two senior Iranian officials told Reuters in July Raisi planned to adopt "a harder line" in the talks.

Amirabdollahian said on Monday the talks might resume in "two to three months", although it's unclear whether that time frame began from now or when the new administration took over last month.

Germany earlier also raised pressure on Tehran asking it to resume talks "as soon as possible"

"We are ready to do so, but the time window won't be open indefinitely," a ministry spokesperson told a briefing.

Last month, France, Germany and Britain voiced grave concern about reports from the UN nuclear watchdog confirming Iran has produced uranium metal enriched up to 20% fissile purity for the first time and lifted production capacity of uranium enriched to 60%. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

