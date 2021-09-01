Wajid Ali assumes charge

ISLAMABAD: A seasoned customs official, Wajid Ali (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21) has assumed the charge of the post of Chief Collector of Customs, Appraisement (South), Karachi.

The trade bodies and clearing agents have welcomed the appointment of Wajid Ali as Chief Collector of Customs, Appraisement (South), Karachi.

The officer in addition to his own duties shall hold additional charge of post of Director General, Directorate General of Reforms and Automation (Customs), Islamabad (stationed at Karachi), a notification said.

Wajid Ali has vast experience at different positions including at the FBR Headquarters, Collector MCC Appraisement west and Port Qasim, and Director Directorate of Afghan Transit Trade.

