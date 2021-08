Transfers, postings in lower judiciary: notification issued

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice on Tuesday made transfer and posting among 53 District and Sessions Judges (D&SJs).

According to a notification issued by Registrar LHC, D&SJ Muhammad Akram has been transferred from Khushab to Attock, Suleman Baig judge banking court from Gujranwala to Bahawalnagar, Ameer Muhammad Khan from Hafazabad to Bahawalpur, Amjad Nazir Chaudhry form Bahwalpur to Chinot, Abdur Raheem Judge banking court from Sargodha to D G Khan, Muhammad Tanvir Akbar judge labour court from Lahore to Faisalabad, Sheikh Khalid Bashir judge special court central from Lahore to Gujarnawala, Abid Rizwan Abid from Rawalpindi to Gujrat, Ghulam Murtaza judge banking court from Lahore to Hafazabad, Anwar Ahmad Khan judge special court central from Rawalpindi to Jhang, Zia Ullah Khan special judge anti corruption court from D G Khan to Jehlum, Qasir Nazir Butt judge banking court from Lahore to Kasur, Khlaid Arshad special judge anti corruption court from Faisalabad to Khushab, Habibiullah Amir from Lahore to Lahore, Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan from Rawalpindi to Lodharan, Muhammad Asghar Khan judge customer court from Rawalpindi to M B Din, Aurangzab from Rawalpindi to Mainwali, Muhammad Akramal Khan from Bahawulnagar to Multan, Muhammad Abbad judge anti corruption court from Sahwial to Muzaffargarh, Muhammad Zulfiqar Lone judge special court central from Gujranwala to Nankana Sahib, Syed Ali Imran judge special court central from Gujranwala to Narowal, Muhammad Saleem from Multan to Okara, Muhammad Shabir special judge anti corruption court form Gujranwala to Pakpattan, Muhammad Ashiq judge banking court from Lahore to R Y Khan, Asif Majeed Awan special judge anti corruption court from Multan to Rawalpindi, Muhammad Jawaid-ul-Hassan from Lahore to Sahwial, Muhammad Sarfraz Akhtar judge customer court from Layyah to Sargodha, Jaseela Aslam member service tribunal from Lahore to Sialkot, Shazaid Saeed from Lahore to LHC, Syed Nawveed Raza Bokhari from Attock to Lahore, Abid Hussain from Chiniot to Lahore, Ch Muhammad Anwar-ul-Haq from D G Khan to Lahore, Rana Masood Akhtar from Faisalabad to Laore, Ch Humayun Imtiaz form Gujranwala to Lahore, Manzer Ali Gill from Gujrat to Lahore, Muhammad Akram Sheikh from Jhang to Lahore, Sardar Tahir Sabir from Jhelam to Lahore, Malik Mushtaq Ahmad Ojla form Kasur to Lahore, Sajjad Hassain Sindhar from Lahore to Lahore, Shakir Hassan from Lodhuran to Lahore, Raja Pervaiz Akhtar from M B Din to Lahore, Naveed Ahmad from Mianwali to Lahore, Tahir Nawaz Khan from Multan to Lahore, Ghulam Abbas from Muzafargarh to Lahore, Hussain Qadir from Nankana Sahib to Lahore, Sadiq Masood Sabir from Narowal to Lahore, Muhammad Zahid Ghaznavi from Okara to Lahore, Rai Muhammad Ayub Khan from Pakpattan to Lahore, Muhammad Saeedullah from R Y Khan to Lahore, Ch Muhammad Tariq Javed from Rawalpindi to Lahore, Muhammad Saleem from Sahiwal to Lahore, Muhammad Arshad Ali from Sargodha to Lahore and Rana Zahid Iqbal from Sialkot to Lahore.

