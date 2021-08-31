ANL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.08%)
FCCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
FFL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.16%)
FNEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.35%)
GGGL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.87%)
GGL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
JSCL 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.88%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
MLCF 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
NETSOL 154.00 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.89%)
PACE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
PAEL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (6.91%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (6.12%)
PTC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.78%)
SNGP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3%)
TELE 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (10.8%)
TRG 160.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.1%)
UNITY 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
BR100 5,130 Increased By ▲ 34.43 (0.68%)
BR30 25,169 Increased By ▲ 340.6 (1.37%)
KSE100 47,420 Increased By ▲ 283.21 (0.6%)
KSE30 19,028 Increased By ▲ 114.08 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,788
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,160,119
3,83824hr
7.36% positivity
Sindh
431,636
Punjab
393,136
Balochistan
32,230
Islamabad
99,263
KPK
161,853
Canada's TSX heads for seventh month of gains

  • The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index climbed 0.3% to 20,657.23, boosted by a more than 1% rise in industrials and healthcare stocks
Reuters Updated 31 Aug 2021

Canadian stocks rose on Tuesday, with the benchmark TSX index set for its seventh straight month of gains on optimism over a global economic recovery aided by stimulus measures and vaccination.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index climbed 0.3% to 20,657.23, boosted by a more than 1% rise in industrials and healthcare stocks. The heavyweight financial index gained 0.2%, rebounding from previous session's losses.

The TSX index is on course to end August with a near 1.8% gain, its longest monthly winning streak since 2017. US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's dovish remark on stimulus tapering and rebound in commodities helped investors remain confident in a global economic recovery.

"I expect some form of volatility in September and October as we get more clarity on what the central banks are going to do and we still have to watch how the virus acts when the schools start reopening," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Toronto stocks slip as oil drops from four-week high

"We're making it through August, but I don't think we're out of the woods yet."

Energy index fell 0.4% as oil prices fell ahead of OPEC and allies' meeting on Wednesday.

Technology index gained 0.2% to hit another record high, and were set be the best performing sector in August.

Adding to virus woes, the US State Department has raised its travel advisory alert for Canada to a "level?4?-?do not travel" status amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Oil edges lower as US pushes OPEC to pump more

Investors largely shrugged off data that showed Canada's economy unexpectedly shrank in the second quarter, while a likely contraction in July will leave economic activity about 2% below pre-pandemic levels.

HIGHLIGHTS

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was fuel-cell products developer Ballard Power Systems Inc, up about 4%.

Stelco Holdings Inc fell 1.4%, the most on the TSX.

The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new lows.

TSX Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index Canadian stocks

