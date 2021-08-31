ANL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.08%)
FCCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
FFL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.16%)
FNEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.35%)
GGGL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.87%)
GGL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
JSCL 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.88%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
MLCF 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
NETSOL 154.00 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.89%)
PACE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
PAEL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (6.91%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (6.12%)
PTC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.78%)
SNGP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3%)
TELE 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (10.8%)
TRG 160.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.1%)
UNITY 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
BR100 5,130 Increased By ▲ 34.43 (0.68%)
BR30 25,169 Increased By ▲ 340.6 (1.37%)
KSE100 47,420 Increased By ▲ 283.21 (0.6%)
KSE30 19,028 Increased By ▲ 114.08 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,788
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,160,119
3,83824hr
7.36% positivity
Sindh
431,636
Punjab
393,136
Balochistan
32,230
Islamabad
99,263
KPK
161,853
Air Link IPO: Book-building results in strike price of Rs71.5, offer oversubscribed 1.64 times

Ali Ahmed 31 Aug 2021

Book-building of Pakistan's smartphone producer Air Link has resulted in a strike price of Rs71.5 with the initial public offering (IPO) being oversubscribed 1.64 times at the end of the two-day process on Tuesday.

The company had planned on raising Rs5.85 billion, the largest private-sector IPO in Pakistan's history.

Bids for over 147 million shares were made against the offer for sale of 90 million shares. The company has raised Rs6.4 billion in the book-building process.

Back in 2019, textile giant Interloop Limited successfully raised Rs5.025 billion through the then- largest private-sector IPO.

Air Link looks to tap Pakistan's 'gold mine' as it gears up for IPO

“It is a historic moment, I am proud to be part of JS Global and consultant of Air Link,” said Muhammad Kamran Nasir, Chief Executive Officer of JS Global.

The company is one of the largest mobile phone distributors of Pakistan with a market share of around 20% within imported mobile phones, said Ismail Iqbal Securities. The total size of the IPO was Rs5.85bn at a floor price of Rs65, out of which 60 million would be new shares and the remaining 30 million would be offered for sale by the sponsor.

The company has started to manufacture mobile phones locally in Pakistan since April with a monthly capacity of 400,000/units per month which is expected to reach up to 550,000/units per month by FY23.

Currently, the monthly production is 150,000 units and the management believes that capacity to reach 100% utilisation by the end of CY21.

The company also plans to expand its retail network from 14 stores in FY21 to 150 stores by FY26 to enhance its presence in the retail zone. This would enable the company to pocket additional 3-10% margins on retail sales.

Pakistan is ranked lowest in South Asia region with smartphone penetration of 18% versus 32% in Bangladesh and India, respectively.

The management estimates annual smartphone demand of smartphones stands at 16mn, assuming a 22.6% penetration.

Air Link’s IPO comes as Pakistan saw a record streak of listings on the PSX with 8 IPOs offered in FY2020-21 alone, a significant jump from the figure of zero IPOs recorded in the previous fiscal year.

In 2009-10, 8 IPOs were made before the number touched 7 in FY15. However, 7 IPOs were conducted in three years combined, from FY18 to FY20, as Pakistan’s stock market was marred with an economic slowdown and political uncertainty.

Pakistan stocks PSX IPO Air Link book building process Bookbuilding

