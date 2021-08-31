PARTLY FACETIOUS: The fault isn't with politicians...

"There is one thing that The Khan administration continues, which irked me about all previous administrations..."

"And that would make a difference?"

"Are you implying that the head honchos of all our three national parties don't care two hoots about what I, a constituent, thinks?"

"That and the fact that those trained in a certain system are unlikely to change so if you are referring to an action common to all administrations then perhaps the fault isn't with the politicians but those who work under them."

"Hmmmmm."

"What?"

"You could be right, I mean for the life of me I cannot understand the chief executive of our country or a province tweeting that he has taken note of some disturbing event relating to a woman being harassed by a mob or individuals or any other law and order issue and request an inquiry report immediately. I mean does this mean if they don't ask for an inquiry report the relevant entities will not undertake an inquiry! Or expressing appropriate sentiment in a tweet or press release at a natural or man-made disaster though that perhaps is seen as an alternative to actually visiting the area if possible or...

"Ha, ha, that's right, only in The Land of the Very Pure! What is even funnier is the directive by The Khan to the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad to beautify the city and what he didn't realize was that beauty as they say lies in the eyes of the beholder..."

"Indeed and CDA has placed these massive ugly greens pots all over the Diplomatic Enclave interspersed with brown receptacles vying for the ugliest pots with the green ones..."

"So there you go, it's synchronized."

"The Khan needed to ensure a landscape artist in CDA..."

"Hmmm, and the Khanzadehs continuously refer to dogs in Sindh biting children and the other vulnerable..."

"What are you suggesting? That The Khan brings these dog bitten people into the Ehsaas network?"

"Don't be facetious, I would like to point out to The Khan that he needs to also put his own house in order and..."

"The dogs in Bani Gala are pet dogs not stray dogs!"

"I was referring to hundreds of stray dogs all over Islamabad even on Constitution Avenue - apparently there is a stay order against killing dogs..."

"Who passed that stay order? Justice Faez..."

"Stop anyway there are diplomats who think it is inhumane to kill dogs and I agree but instead of giving them rabies shots and feeding them and letting them roam free why don't these diplomats spend some serious money and set up dog pounds in this city..."

"In your dreams."

