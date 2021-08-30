ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks hold firm near record highs

  • UK markets were closed for a bank holiday, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 were flat in early deals
Reuters 30 Aug 2021

European stocks inched higher on Monday, holding below record highs scaled earlier this month, as hopes that continued central bank support would sustain an economic recovery offset woes around the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

UK markets were closed for a bank holiday, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 were flat in early deals.

The Europe-wide STOXX 600 rose 0.1%. The index was on course to end August with a more than 2% rise - its seventh straight month of gains in what would be its longest such winning run in over eight years.

European shares end flat

Risky assets including equities remained supported after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday laid out a slower-than-expected path to rate hikes.

Oil and gas stocks inched up 0.2% even as crude prices retreated from three-week highs after a powerful hurricane slammed into the US Gulf coast, forcing shutdowns and evacuations of hundreds of offshore oil platforms.

European stocks Germany's DAX STOXX 600 CAC 40

European stocks hold firm near record highs

Multiple rockets fired at Kabul airport, intercepted by defence system: US official

UN Security Council convenes emergency meeting on Afghanistan

'Marshall Plan' for Afghanistan on the cards?

Transportation of POL products: PM seeks explanation for ignoring PR, PNSC

Monthly economic update: Pushing current growth to higher level termed 'big challenge'

2Q2021: Despite drop in net interest income, Pakistan's banking sector posts Rs70bn profit

Afghan women will be allowed to attend university: minister

Senate, NA members to get briefing at GHQ today

Misleading interpretation by 'The Times': NSA's office demands clarification, retraction

Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada in Afghanistan: spokesman

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters