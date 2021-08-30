ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Gold prices scale near 4-week high on Powell's dovish tone

  • Spot gold was steady at $1,814.86 per ounce, as of 0312 GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 4 at $1,820.50 earlier in the session
Reuters 30 Aug 2021

Gold prices rose to a near four-week high on Monday after US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell stopped short of providing any clear guidance on a stimulus tapering timeline and boosted hopes that interest rates may remain lower for longer.

Spot gold was steady at $1,814.86 per ounce, as of 0312 GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 4 at $1,820.50 earlier in the session.

US gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $1,817.

"The market is starting to readjust expectations for US rate hikes after Powell's speech on Friday, which was the green light for gold to move higher," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

In a virtual speech to the Jackson Hole economic conference, Powell offered no signal on when the central bank plans to cut its asset purchases beyond saying it could be "this year" and indicated it would remain cautious in any eventual decision to raise interest rates.

Lower US interest rates put pressure on the dollar and bond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Powell's dovish stance pushed the dollar index to a two-week low against its rivals, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.

Investors' focus now shifts to the US nonfarm payroll data for August due on Friday, as Powell has suggested an improvement in the labour market is one major remaining prerequisite for tapering.

"Although sentiment has been lifted after Jackson Hole, gold prices would again need to overcome the ominous $1,839 resistance before more additional buying would emerge," Avtar Sandu, a senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said in a note.

Meanwhile, speculators raised their net long positions in COMEX gold and silver in the week ended Aug. 24, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.

Silver rose 0.3% to $24.07 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.3% to $1,011.23. Palladium was 0.1% higher at $2,421.49.

Pakistan Gold Rates gold price Asia Gold gold us

