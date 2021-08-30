ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,604
6924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,152,481
3,90924hr
6.36% positivity
Sindh
429,422
Punjab
389,688
Balochistan
32,157
Islamabad
98,739
KPK
160,759
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

HC for enhancing Pakistan-Australia bilateral trade

Recorder Report 30 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's High Commissioner to Australia Ch Zahid Aziz on Sunday said there are bright opportunities for increasing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Australia for which all available avenues are being explored. He said that there are unexplored opportunities between the two friendly countries in agri-business, mining, energy and education sectors while some trade is being conducted through third countries which will be focused.

Ch Zahid Aziz said this while talking to Muhammad Ahmed, President of Pakistan Chapter of US-Pakistan International Chamber of Commerce (USPICC) and Malik Sohail Hussain Secretary-General of the body.

He said that many Pakistani businesses are active in Australia while Australian businesses are also doing business in Pakistan but the bilateral trade is not according to the potential which would be increased through positive initiatives for bilateral commercial relationships.

He said that he would build links between businesses in Pakistan and Australia which would also complement government-to-government linkages.

He noted that linkages and market information between the businesses of two countries need to be increased and new ways and means must be adopted to help to boost trade and investment.

The High Commissioner said that more than 84,000 Pakistanis call Australia their home while thousands are studying there for their bright future.

At the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed said that but an open economy and free trade with Australia should be our priority. There should be an unrestricted flow of goods and services between the two countries which will benefit all the stakeholders, he underlined.

Muhammad Ahmed of USPICC said that our exports to Australia have registered a 30 percent growth with rice on the top, he said.

He added that Australia provided support to Pakistan during the 2005 earthquake and the 2010 floods as the friendly country wanted communities to be resilient to challenges and unpredictable natural calamities.

Malik Sohail Hussain said that when the potential of women grows, the economy grows as they are a major part of economic growth and prosperity. Pakistan has immense potential to create opportunities for women for which Australia should increase its support for gender equality.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Education high commissioner USPICC HC Ch Zahid Aziz

HC for enhancing Pakistan-Australia bilateral trade

Federal govt corrects record of 104 acres of land in Karachi

US strikes at IS militants in Kabul as withdrawal nears end

Pope asks world's Christians to pray and fast for Afghanistan

Ida hits Louisiana, toughest test of levees in years

Two soldiers martyred, three terrorists killed

Israel strikes Gaza after fire balloons, border clashes

US drone strike hits car bomber in Kabul: US officials

NCOC expands Covid-19 restrictions to 27 cities

US in final phase of evacuations from Kabul, Taliban say ready to take over airport

UAE to start issuing tourist visas for vaccinated travellers from Pakistan, other countries

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.