ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,604
6924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,152,481
3,90924hr
6.36% positivity
Sindh
429,422
Punjab
389,688
Balochistan
32,157
Islamabad
98,739
KPK
160,759
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

ECP raises 22 observations on EVMs, i-voting mechanism

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 29 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission (ECP) has raised as many as 22 observations on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and i-voting mechanism, well- informed sources told Business Recorder.

Reporting the weekly progress on the introduction of Electronic Voting Machines, the Minister for science &Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz, briefed the cabinet that Election Commission of Pakistan had written a letter raising 22 observations on the EVMs and i-voting.

The Minister assured the Cabinet that response to the queries would be sent after consultation with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan.

The sources said the ECP maintained that EVMs’ software, quality and security and manufacturing are substandard.

Opposition to be invited to examine EVMs, says Shibli

The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs noted that National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) had shared design details of i-voting with the ECP. He further suggested that practical demonstration of EVM in elections would exhibit its efficacy and help counter the broadside against the use of technology. In this regard, conducting the Supreme Court Bar Association’s elections through EVMs was suggested.

The Prime Minister observed that the resistance to EVMs and i- voting was mainly emanating from political parties, who were deeply entrenched in the old system and had been exploiting it to their advantage.

Reiterating his commitment to free and fair elections, he exhorted that the process of introducing the EVMs and enfranchising the overseas Pakistanis must be completed well before the next general elections, irrespective of hindrances by vested interests.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shibli Faraz Babar Awan nadra general elections ECP Electronic Voting machines

ECP raises 22 observations on EVMs, i-voting mechanism

US in final phase of evacuations from Kabul, Taliban say ready to take over airport

Prices of 50 daily-use items fixed

UAE to start issuing tourist visas for vaccinated travellers from Pakistan, other countries

Pakistan Footwear Designers Hub inaugurated: There’s no need to worry about GSP Plus status: Dawood

Changan Pakistan suspends price increase after govt intervention

FBR sets Rs1,200bn revenue collection target for Q1

19.44pc decline in import of cellphones registered: PBS

Pakistan reports 3,909 Covid-19 cases as 4th wave continues

RLNG prices to be determined after court’s verdict: Ogra

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters