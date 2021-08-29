NCOC fixes booster dose charges

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Saturday fixed charges for booster dose of coronavirus vaccine in the country.

According to NCOC, the additional dose, which will cost Rs1270 to citizens, is being offered people planning to travel abroad.

On the other hand, the forum in a tweet, said that Pakistan has achieved a landmark of administering 50 million Coronavirus doses.

It also urged unvaccinated citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible. It also informed citizens, who are awaiting their second dose, to walk in at any vaccination centre after 28 days.