Aug 29, 2021
Number of car lifting cases increases in Islamabad

Recorder Report 29 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital witnessed an increase in the number of car lifting and snatching incidents as over 20 people were deprived of their four- and two-wheelers during the last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, like auto thieves, armed robbers also remained active in the city as they struck at over 15 different localities depriving citizens of valuables worth millions of rupees. Over three cases of murder and four cases of kidnapping were also reported to the city’s various police stations during the last week. Criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Sihala, Ramna, Golra, Industrial Area, Koral, and Bani Gala police stations.

Rifat Bibi lodged complaint with Noon police station that accused Muhammad Azeem shot her husband Saleem dead.

Unidentified armed persons stole cash and gold ornaments and other valuables from the house of Shahid worth Rs 270,000 at Sector I-14/1. Unidentified persons stole prize bonds and gold ornaments from house of Asif Mumtaz worth Rs 1,800,000 at Ali Pur village in the limits of Shehzad Town.

Accused Hanif stole a cow worth Rs 150,000 from the house of Waqas Ahmed from the limits of Khana.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

