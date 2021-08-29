ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
Aug 29, 2021
Court adjourns Noor Mukadam murder case hearing till Sept 11

NNI 29 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday adjourned Noor Mukadam murder case hearing till September 11 after extending judicial remand of a co-accused for 14 days. Prime accused Zahir Jaffer's gardener Jan Mohammad, a co-accused in the case, was presented in court after completion of his judicial remand. He was sent back to jail for further 14 days' extension in his judicial remand after signing attendance. Judicial Magistrate Mian Azhar Nadeem after hearing adjourned the case till September 11.

Islamabad police finalised the interim charge-sheet in Noor Mukadam murder case yesterday. The interim charge-sheet is likely to be submitted on Monday. Along with prime suspect Zahir Jaffer, his parents, the Therapy Works' owner and an employee have been charged in the murder case.

Overall 12 suspects were nominated in the police charge-sheet, whereas, DNA test report of five accused will be received after two weeks. The police will submit the final charge-sheet to the court after receiving the DNA report.

