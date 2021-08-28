ICMA Pakistan: Messages From ICAP CONFERENCES

TEXT: First virtual CFO Conference 2021

ICAP Professional Accountants in Business (PAIB) Committee organized its first virtual CFO Conference ‘CFO in the world 2.0 - 360° Perspective’ this year on May 24, 2021. The Conference included discussion and dialogue on key global trends and insights, anticipating and preparing for the uncertain future, the economic reset and its far-reaching implications, the growing start-up industry, technological acceleration and more. The eminent local and international speakers shared their keynote speeches and discussions on emerging issues.

ICAP POST BUDGET CONFERENCE 2021:

PAKISTAN’S ECONOMY TOWARDS GROWTH AND PROSPERITY

For the first time, ICAP through its Economic Advisory and Government Relationship Committee (EAGR) platform has prepared Model Federal Budget and Proposals for economy’s growth. The budget was presented to the Federal Minister, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Mr. Shaukat Tareen and Dr. Waqar Masood, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue.

STUDENTS SUPPORT PROGRAMS FUNDED PROGRAMS

The Institute has been attracting talented students from across Pakistan without neglecting the underprivileged segments of the society and funding them through ICAP Endowment Fund Program and Edhi-CA Talent Program.

ONLINE REMOTE PROCTORING EXAMINATIONS

The Institute is conducting its Examination at all levels (AFC, CAF, CFAP and MSA) under online remote proctoring environment, which are written as well as MCQ based. Students have been given option to select for online proctoring exam or physical examination according to their convenience.

NATIONAL FINANCE OLYMPIAD

Professional Accountants in Business (PAIB) Committee of ICAP, in collaboration with Unilever Pakistan, organized National Finance Olympiad (NFO) during December 15 to 22, 2020. NFO is an exciting program which encourages participants to step up their knowledge and application of accounting, finance and governance standards, facilitates networking and recognizes finance talent.

ICAP SIGNED MOU WITH VIRTUAL UNIVERSITY PAKISTAN

ICAP and Virtual University (VU) signed MOU on March 18, 2021 whereby ICAP will conduct AFC examinations at VU campuses, with latest equipment, throughout Pakistan.

TRAINEES’ INDUCTION PORTAL

The Institute has launched an online Trainees’ Induction Portal through which the CAF passed students can prepare their profiles and upload their CVs. Further, the TOs have also the access of this portal and can view the profiles/CVs of all CAF passed and select from the pool of candidates.

ESTABLISHMENT OF NEW ICAP CITY LIBRARY, KARACHI

The Institute established its new ICAP City Library in Karachi which will be tech enabled library, equipped with Wifi, study rooms, digital library, recreation room, cafeteria and much more. Additionally, ICAP has developed recreation rooms facilities at ICAP libraries across Pakistan which include indoor games, WiFi and tea etc.

VISION OF E-ICAP

As vision of e-ICAP, the process of application and approval of Students’ Endowment Fund, study pack request and new membership applications and FCA applications have been automated. Further, with the implementation of SAP ERP the efficiency of operations of ICAP and the quality of service provided to its members, students, and other stakeholders will be significantly enhanced.

