ANL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
ASC 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
ASL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
BOP 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
FCCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.23%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.92%)
FFL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.06%)
GGGL 23.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.34%)
GGL 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-7.31%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.89%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.86%)
KAPCO 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
MDTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.76%)
NETSOL 149.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.64%)
PACE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.2%)
PAEL 32.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.03%)
PIBTL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
POWER 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.93%)
PRL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
PTC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.14%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.01%)
TELE 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.19%)
TRG 159.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.25%)
UNITY 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
WTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
BR100 5,120 Decreased By ▼ -61.92 (-1.19%)
BR30 25,106 Decreased By ▼ -465.45 (-1.82%)
KSE100 47,363 Decreased By ▼ -272.63 (-0.57%)
KSE30 18,954 Decreased By ▼ -136.23 (-0.71%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
TAPI gas pipeline project: Afghanistan to get $1bn transit royalty: Qureshi

ASHGABAT: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said implementation of...
APP 27 Aug 2021

ASHGABAT: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said implementation of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project was beneficial for the entire region, with Afghanistan alone to get $1 billion as transit fee and royalty.

Talking to the media following his meeting with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuha-medov, the foreign minister said the project was expected to create 2,000 new employment opportunities.

The foreign minister said that the TAPI project was discussed in detail with the Turkmen president, wherein he reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhance “economic connect” through various projects including TAPI.

He expressed satisfaction that the recent views expressed by Afghanistan showed the country’s intent to favour the implementation of TAPI project.

Pakistan wants to strengthen economic ties with Turkmenistan: FM Qureshi

Qureshi mentioned the warm sentiments expressed by the President of Turkmenistan for Pakistan which had recognized the independence and respected its sovereignty.

On Afghanistan’s evolving situation, he said Pakistan emphasized on the proposal of collective efforts of neighbouring countries to find a way out to peace.

Any instability would have a negative impact on Pakistan and other neighbours, he added.

He said in near future, convening of a meeting of foreign ministers from neighbouring states was under consideration to discuss the Afghan situation.

Tajikistan says it will not recognise exclusively Taliban Afghan govt

He said Pakistan and Turkmenistan would continue collaboration with special representatives from both sides to hold meetings on strengthening ties.

President Gurbanguly welcomed Foreign Minister Qureshi and remarked that Turkmenistan considered Pakistan an important country.

He reaffirmed that Turkmenistan was ready to further strengthen its ties with Pakistan in all areas of mutual interests.

He also appreciated the foreign minister’s visit to the region to forge common regional approach on the situation in Afghanistan.

