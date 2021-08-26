FM Qureshi arrives in Turkmenistan to discuss Afghanistan situation

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has arrived in Turkmenistan to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

Qureshi was welcomed by the Pakistani envoy to Turkmenistan and officials of the foreign ministry. During his visit, FM Qureshi will meet Turkmenistan President Qurban Ali and other officials.

The meetings will focus on the current prevailing situation in Afghanistan and matters related to bilateral interest.

On August 25, Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon agreed on Pakistan's proposal to adopt a cohesive approach in achieving common goals of peace and prosperity in Afghanistan.

The development came during a meeting of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Tajik president on the current situation in Afghanistan.

President Emomali welcomed Pakistan's stance and approach on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The FM stressed that both Pakistan and Tajikistan would benefit from a peaceful and stable Afghanistan in terms of enhanced economic cooperation and connectivity. He underlined the importance of a coordinated approach to realise shared objectives of a ‘connected region’.