CO a must for shipments originating from UAE, China

Sohail Sarfraz 27 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made it mandatory for the importers to submit Certificate of Origin (CO) of shipments originating from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China, excluding imports under the preferential trade agreement (PTA) and Free

Trade Agreement (FTA) regime.

Through an SRO-1071(I)/2021 issued here on Thursday, the FBR has made draft amendments to the Customs Rules 2001.

According to the new rules, it is mandatory for the importer, in terms of clause (aa) of section 79 of the Customs Act, 1969 to upload following documents with every declaration in relation to each consignments: Master bill of lading and house bill of lading or master airway bill and house airway bill as the case may be; commercial invoice; letter of credit or bank contract; packing list — container-wise in case of containerized cargo and package wise in case of miscellaneous goods consignments; previous chemical analysis and lab test report, if any; mill test certificate issued by the manufacturer in case of prime quality steel product; certification as per requirement of Import Policy Order; PTA or FTA certificate of origin, if claimed; and any other documents or requirements specified by the Board from time to time.

In addition, for shipments originating from the UAE and China (excluding imports under PTA and FTA regime) certificate of origin shall be uploaded.

For shipments of fabric (all types i.e., finished, unfinished, and grey etc) and artificial jewellery originating from the UAE and China (excluding import under PTA/ FTA regime) certificate of origin issued by the manufacturer would also be required.

For shipments originating from Iran and Afghanistan and arriving through land customs-station, the certificate of origin issued by the relevant Iranian Government agency and by Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, respectively, would be needed.

Under the revised rules, all import cargo entered into Customs area for clearance shall be accompanied with a copy of packing list and invoice.

In case of following categories of imported goods, the provisions of this rule shall not be applicable, namely:- goods imported under various exports schemes; temporary imports; bulk cargo; imports of goods attracting zero and three percent tariff either under First Schedule to the Pakistan Customs Tariff or under any concessionary regime; imports by government departments including defence cargo; imports under Chapter 99 of the Pakistan Customs Tariff; courier parcels cleared through console; import value not exceeding five thousand US dollars; unaccompanied baggage; imports exempt for EIF vide Public Notice; old and used motor vehicles imported under various schemes; all kinds of scrap; imports under section 22 of the Customs Act, 1969 and old and used machinery and worn clothing.

In cases where imports are against LC or banking contract and the consignee establishes before adjudicating authority that necessary instructions were issued to the supplier or shipper for placing of invoice and packing list in the consignments as part of the terms and conditions of such documents but the supplier, or shipper did not comply with, the penalty may not be imposed, the FBR added.

