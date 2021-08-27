ANL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
High Covid positivity areas likely to face strict curbs

Abdul Rasheed Azad 27 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: With the continuing surge in coronavirus cases over the past two weeks, the government is considering imposing strict restrictions in areas with over 10 percent Covid-19 positivity ratio.

According to senior officials of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), decision in this regard will be taken Friday (today) or Saturday as the fourth Covid-19 wave has become more lethal with daily deaths and case count is continually increasing.

It has been witnessed that the people are not complying with the coronavirus standard operating procedures across the country especially at big market places as a result, the daily coronavirus cases in big cities like Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Islamabad, and others are on the raise.

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 7.4%, active cases jump to 92,244

So in the wake of such a situation, the NCOC is to consider imposing targeted restrictions in some areas.

Meanwhile, according to the NCOC, fresh Covid-19 data released here on Thursday, the country has reported 4,553 more coronavirus cases with a positivity ratio of 7.4 percent and 85 deaths.

Following the detection of 4,553 more Covid-19 cases, the nationwide tally of cases has reached 1,140,411 and the death toll 25,320 since the pandemic outbreak in February 2020.

According to the NCOC data, the number of total active cases in the country has jumped to 92,244 on August 26.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NCOC covid vaccine COVID cases fourth wave of COVID

