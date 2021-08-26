ANL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.86%)
Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 7.4%, active cases jump to 92,244

  • 4,553 new cases take overall tally to 1,140,411
BR Web Desk 26 Aug 2021

Pakistan's active number of cases jumped to 92,244 on August 25, the highest in over three months, while the national positivity ratio also saw an increase after being recorded at 7.4% during the last 24 hours as the fourth wave continued to take toll on the country.

During the last 24 hours, 61,466 tests were conducted out of which 4,553 came out positive, taking the national tally to 1,140,411.

The country has seen a slight increase in the Covid-19 positivity ratio in the past couple of days as Pakistan continued its struggle to curtail the spread of the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the active number of cases continued to remain above 91,000. Pakistan has seen an increase in its active number of cases from 30,000 to 80,000 during the current fourth wave, shooting from 31,606 on June 29 to 92,244 on August 25.

Pakistan reports 141 Covid-19 deaths, highest in nearly four months

Overall, according to a province-wise breakdown, Sindh has so far reported 425,570 cases, Punjab (385,258), Balochistan (32,014) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (158,964). Similarly, 97,542 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Islamabad, 9,769 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 31,294 infections have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Overall, there are 5,476 critical cases in the country. On August 25, the country lost 85 more people to the novel coronavirus. Pakistan's coronavirus death toll has reached 25,320.

Moreover, 3,413 infected people have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide recoveries tally to 1,022,847.

Additionally, 1,054,924 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots past 9% as country tackles 4th wave

So far 49,883,211 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Pakistan since the immunisation drive started. The government has been taking steps to curb the spread of the virus and has made vaccination compulsory for people in all sectors.

It has developed a mobile app with the support of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to provide vaccine certificates to the people on their mobile after submitting the required details.

On Thursday, the National Command and Operation Centre announced that all Pakistani citizens who have got their vaccine administered from abroad can get their immunisation records registered in National Immunisation Management System (NIMS) and get their certificates.

