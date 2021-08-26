ANL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
ASC 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
ASL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
BOP 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
FCCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.23%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.92%)
FFL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.06%)
GGGL 23.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.34%)
GGL 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-7.31%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.89%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.86%)
KAPCO 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
MDTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.76%)
NETSOL 149.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.64%)
PACE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.2%)
PAEL 32.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.03%)
PIBTL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
POWER 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.93%)
PRL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
PTC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.14%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.01%)
TELE 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.19%)
TRG 159.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.25%)
UNITY 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
WTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
BR100 5,120 Decreased By ▼ -61.92 (-1.19%)
BR30 25,106 Decreased By ▼ -465.45 (-1.82%)
KSE100 47,373 Decreased By ▼ -263.35 (-0.55%)
KSE30 18,956 Decreased By ▼ -133.88 (-0.7%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Tarin concerned over inflation risks amid PKR depreciation

  • Government trying to reduce the margins of middlemen in order to compensate for inflated prices of food items, says finance minister
  • Expresses hope that international food prices will gradually decline, stabilising the local market
BR Web Desk 26 Aug 2021

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said that there is a risk of imported inflation amid Pakistani rupee's depreciation against the US dollar.

Talking to a private news channel, Tarin said the pace of inflation is a concern because, as the rupee falls, pressure on prices increases, which leads to imported inflation mostly across food-related commodities.

“The government is trying to reduce the margins of the middlemen in order to compensate for inflated prices of food items,” said Tarin while expressing hope that international food prices will gradually decline, stabilising the local market.

Tarin's remarks came as the Pakistani rupee continued to decline against the US dollar.

Rupee's fall continues, drops to 11-month low against US dollar

On Wednesday, the PKR closed at 166.28 against the USD in the inter-bank market after a decrease of another Rs1.08 or 0.65%. The US dollar last hit the 166 level back in September last year.

The PKR has now depreciated 5.3% since June 2021, and 8.4% since its recent high against the dollar, according to AHL Research. The PKR has been on a downward trajectory since May 2021, with the rising import bill and a widening current account deficit putting pressure on the rupee.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation increased by 8.4 percent on year-on-year basis in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 9.7 percent in the previous month and 9.3 percent in July 2020, reported the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On a monthly basis, it increased by 1.3 percent in July 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.2 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 2.5 percent in July 2020.

Tarin said that Pakistan needs to increase agricultural productivity, adding that the sector was neglected.

"The government is investing in it. Hopefully, as our crop productivity improves, the prices will also come down."

Import of sugar, wheat approved by ECC

On Wednesday, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved import of 200,000 MT of sugar and 400,000 MT of wheat for maintaining strategic reserves and price stability in the market.

The finance minister, as chairman of the ECC, also took notice of price fluctuations in the international market of commodities, and directed to constitute a sub-committee comprising secretary Ministry of Industries and Production, Secretary Commerce, Secretary Finance Division, and Secretary Law Division to hold a consultative session and work out modalities for placing tenders in the international market in a timely manner to get the most affordable price. This would save foreign exchange reserves of the country.

Tarin also directed to present recommendations for improving the overall estimation process by provinces through making forecasts on a scientific basis for commodities where price risk is involved.

Proper estimates should be presented for import of particular food items to fulfill all codal formalities in a timely manner, he stressed.

Pakistan inflation USD PKR Shaukat Tarin

Tarin concerned over inflation risks amid PKR depreciation

Tax reforms: Businessmen will be taken into confidence: Ashfaq

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 7.4%, active cases jump to 92,244

Pakistan’s local mobile phone production surpasses imports: PTA

Ehsan Mani refuses extension as PCB chairman

Western nations warn of terror threat at Kabul airport

Afghan situation adds new facet to bilateral trade

Cyber-attack on FBR data: Govt decides to hire services of Irish company

Import of sugar, wheat approved by ECC

SBP chief informs MFPCB about monetary policy stance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters