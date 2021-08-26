ANL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
ASC 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.18%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
BOP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
BYCO 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FCCL 21.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 19.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
FNEL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.11%)
GGGL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
GGL 45.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
JSCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 39.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
MLCF 43.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
NETSOL 151.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
PACE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PAEL 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PTC 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 48.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.41%)
TELE 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.91%)
TRG 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.92%)
UNITY 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
WTL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
BR100 5,170 Decreased By ▼ -11.54 (-0.22%)
BR30 25,479 Decreased By ▼ -92.62 (-0.36%)
KSE100 47,657 Increased By ▲ 21.43 (0.04%)
KSE30 19,051 Decreased By ▼ -38.99 (-0.2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Air New Zealand narrows pandemic-related losses

  • The flag carrier said its net loss for the 12 months to the end of June was NZ$289 million (US$202 million), compared with a NZ$454 million hit the previous year
AFP 26 Aug 2021

WELLINGTON: Air New Zealand managed to cut its losses by a third in the last financial year as strong domestic and cargo demand partially offset the impact of the global pandemic, the airline said Thursday.

The flag carrier said its net loss for the 12 months to the end of June was NZ$289 million (US$202 million), compared with a NZ$454 million hit the previous year.

The result was boosted by a 71 percent increase in cargo revenue and a recovery in domestic demand to 93 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

However, border closures meant operating revenue slipped 48 percent to NZ$2.5 billion.

Air New Zealand narrows pandemic-related losses

Chairwoman Therese Walsh said the loss reflected a reality in which Air New Zealand was still unable to operate two-thirds of its passenger network.

"In a severely constrained environment, Air New Zealand maintained cost discipline, focusing on delivering with excellence in the areas in its control," she said.

"The return of a strong domestic business and growth in the cargo services that underpin our key export markets was a reminder of the airline's crucial role in New Zealand's infrastructure."

The airline said the government had committed to remaining a majority shareholder after a planned capital raising, which has now been deferred to early next year.

It said New Zealand's current lockdown, imposed as the country battles an outbreak of the Delta variant, would impact the bottom line of the 2021-22 financial year.

"Given uncertainty surrounding the current national lockdown, ongoing international travel restrictions and uncertainty regarding the level of demand as these restrictions lift, Air New Zealand has suspended 2022 earnings guidance," it said.

The airline also said it did not anticipate paying a dividend until earnings had substantially improved.

Shares in Air New Zealand were down 0.98 percent at NZ$1.52 in early trading on the NZX-50, which was off 0.22 percent.

Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand narrows pandemic-related losses

Import of sugar, wheat approved by ECC

Steel, oil & ghee industry supplies: New tax law may grant exemption from 3pc further GST

Slow Covid vaccination to cost global economy $2.3trn

Tax reforms: Businessmen will be taken into confidence: Ashfaq

Cyber-attack on FBR data: Govt decides to hire services of Irish company

Putin, Xi agree to jointly combat Afghanistan ‘threats’

WB ‘deeply concerned,’ pauses aid to Afghanistan

Tajikistan says it will not recognise exclusively Taliban Afghan govt

Putin, Imran discuss Afghan govt formation

SBP chief informs MFPCB about monetary policy stance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters