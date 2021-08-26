Markets
Hong Kong stocks down at open
- The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.08 percent, or 20.17 points, to 25,673.78
26 Aug 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Thursday as investors struggled to take up the reins from another record on Wall Street, with eys moving to a much-anticipated policy speech by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell at the end of the week.
The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.08 percent, or 20.17 points, to 25,673.78.
The Shanghai Composite eased 0.09 percent, or 3.07 points, to 3,537.31, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching down 0.95 points to 2,474.14.
Afghan situation adds new facet to bilateral trade
Hong Kong stocks down at open
Import of sugar, wheat approved by ECC
Steel, oil & ghee industry supplies: New tax law may grant exemption from 3pc further GST
Slow Covid vaccination to cost global economy $2.3trn
Tax reforms: Businessmen will be taken into confidence: Ashfaq
Cyber-attack on FBR data: Govt decides to hire services of Irish company
Putin, Xi agree to jointly combat Afghanistan ‘threats’
WB ‘deeply concerned,’ pauses aid to Afghanistan
Tajikistan says it will not recognise exclusively Taliban Afghan govt
Putin, Imran discuss Afghan govt formation
SBP chief informs MFPCB about monetary policy stance
Read more stories
Comments