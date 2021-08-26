Regulatory bodies must ensure eradication of quackery: panel

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel Wednesday said that menace of quackery is on the rise due to the negligence of the government, risking the lives of common people in the country.

The Senate Standing Committee on Delegated Legislation, which met here with Farooq Hamid Naek, said that the regulatory bodies must ensure the menace of quackery be eradicated in order to save the lives of poor people, who could not afford treatment at hospitals.

The officials of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) proposed that the respective health commissions, which issue licence and registration to such practitioners should be made accountable for not cracking down on the quacks. The committee was informed that the DRAP only deals with matters related to enlisting of medicines manufactured or imported in the country and authorising their usage by registered health professionals. Homeopathic practice is governed by National Council for Homoeopathy and Tibb falls under the regulatory control of the National Council for Tibb.

