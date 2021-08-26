G-7 must protect, evacuate journalists and media workers in Afghanistan

NEW YORK: As the G-7 leading industrial nations prepare to hold an emergency virtual summit to address the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, the Committee to Protect Journalists today joined more than 50 civil society organizations in calling on G-7 leaders to prioritize and take immediate action to guarantee safe harbour to Afghan journalists and media workers.

In addition to immediate priorities such as evacuation, safe passage to the Kabul airport and simplifying the visa process, the letter also calls for the US and its allies to remain in Kabul beyond the US’s August 31 deadline for withdrawing troops. G-7 countries should also coordinate support for journalists and press freedom within the United Nations system, and help Afghan journalists still working in-country. The U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan is due for a renewal of its mandate in September.

All members of the G-7 are part of the Media Freedom Coalition and signatories to the Global Pledge on Media Freedom, a written commitment to protect press freedom domestically and globally.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last week, CPJ has registered and vetted the cases of nearly 400 journalists in need of evacuation, and is reviewing thousands of additional requests. CPJ has also documented multiple attacks on the press from the Taliban in the last week, including physical attacks and female state TV anchors forced off the air.—CPJ