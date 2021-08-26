ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
ASC 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
BYCO 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
GGGL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.45%)
GGL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.41%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.33%)
JSCL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MDTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.66%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.13%)
PACE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
POWER 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.01%)
TRG 161.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.06%)
UNITY 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.04%)
WTL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
BR100 5,182 Decreased By ▼ -30.71 (-0.59%)
BR30 25,571 Decreased By ▼ -305.55 (-1.18%)
KSE100 47,636 Decreased By ▼ -192.81 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,090 Decreased By ▼ -75.89 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
‘Pakistan amongst 10 most vulnerable countries of climate change’

Recorder Report 26 Aug 2021

LAHORE: “Pakistan ranks amongst the 10 most vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change, even though it is not the major contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions. Consequently, the threats of water scarcity, food insecurity, biodiversity loss and variable monsoon patterns are very real and impending caveats. Hence, the need to build adaptation and resilience against climate change through nature-based solutions is now crucial more so than ever”.

This was stated by Sohail Ali Naqvi, Head of Freshwater Programme, WWF-Pakistan, on the occasion of the tree plantation activity organized in collaboration with the Irrigation department, Punjab Government at the Field Research Station, Babakwal, Sheikupura, to mark World Water Week 2021.

Sharing his thoughts, the chief guest of the ceremony, Chaudhry Shahid Saleem, Chief Engineer Irrigation Department added that the country is facing a myriad of water challenges and trees are an integral part of maintaining a healthy water cycle. Tree plantation would not only help absorb existing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere but will also aid in offsetting current emissions as well.

Ghulam Zakir Hassan Sial, Director Irrigation Research Institute appreciated WWF-Pakistan’s efforts for combating climate change and hoped that synergies between the two organizations will pave a pathway for preserving the country’s natural resources via innovation and impact creation.

It is reported that the effects of climate change will primarily manifest through water. With the latest IPCC report warning that global temperatures will rise a decade earlier than projected, it is imperative that climate change mitigation and adaptation measures are taken on war-footing.

WWF-Pakistan, under its Freshwater Programme, is striving to revive rivers and wetlands, reduce water pollution and increase access to safe drinking water by promoting water stewardship, security and conservation. In this regard, nature-based solutions such as rangeland management, watershed management, floating treatment wetlands, retention ponds, gabion weirs and check dams are being utilized across the country to deliver measurable positive benefits for the country’s depleting water resources. The programme is also building the capacity of the private and public sector on improving environmental sustainability and livelihoods in Pakistan by supporting sustainable economic growth and development. These interventions aim to create and increase climate ambition and ecosystem functionality in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Punjab government WWF Pakistan Sohail Ali Naqvi Chaudhry Shahid Saleem

