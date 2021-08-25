ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
ASC 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
BYCO 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
GGGL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.45%)
GGL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.41%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.33%)
JSCL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MDTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.66%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.13%)
PACE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
POWER 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.01%)
TRG 161.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.06%)
UNITY 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.04%)
WTL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
BR100 5,182 Decreased By ▼ -30.71 (-0.59%)
BR30 25,571 Decreased By ▼ -305.55 (-1.18%)
KSE100 47,636 Decreased By ▼ -192.81 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,090 Decreased By ▼ -75.89 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China and Russia show common front on Afghanistan

  • China and Russia are not part of the G7
  • Biden said the United States expects to finish evacuations by Aug. 31
  • Putin told Xi, he is willing to work with China to "prevent foreign forces from interfering and destroying" Afghanistan
Reuters 25 Aug 2021

BEIJING: Chinese and Russian leaders discussed Afghanistan on Wednesday, Chinese state media said, but did not echo the G7's call for the Taliban to allow people to flee the country after Aug. 31, as desperate crowds left behind by the withdrawal of US troops continue to fear for their safety.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged views on Afghanistan in a call on Wednesday, a day after leaders of the Group of Seven countries met to discuss the crisis.

China and Russia are not part of the G7, a grouping of rich democracies which includes the United States and Britain.

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States expects to finish evacuations by Aug. 31. The Taliban said all foreign evacuations from the country must be completed by then.

Taliban say no evacuation extension as G7 meets on Afghan crisis

The G7 leaders agreed on Tuesday to press the Taliban to allow safe passage to Afghans wanting to leave after Aug. 31.

In the call with Putin on Wednesday, Xi reiterated China's position of non-interference and of respecting Afghanistan's sovereignty and independence, China's People's Daily reported.

The report said Putin told Xi he shares China's positions and interests in Afghanistan and he is willing to work with China to "prevent foreign forces from interfering and destroying" Afghanistan.

Xi urged all parties in Afghanistan to build an open and inclusive political framework, implement moderate, stable policies and cut ties with all terrorist groups.

Putin said Russia also wants to work with China to fight terrorism and drugs smuggling and to prevent the security risks from "spilling out" of Afghanistan.

Vladimir Putin Taliban Xi Jinping G7 group Afghan war

China and Russia show common front on Afghanistan

Afghans race to flee after Biden confirms airlift deadline

Pakistan reports 141 Covid-19 deaths, highest in nearly four months

Govt will not allow TTP to carry out terrorism in Pakistan: interior minister

Two US lawmakers travel to Kabul amid evacuation efforts

Rupee's fall continues, drops to 11-month low against US dollar

Changan Pakistan increases car prices by Rs120,000

SAPM Dr Waqar Masood's resignation accepted

Ashfaque appointed new FBR chairperson, 7th in 3 years

Incentives proposed for refineries in new policy 'blocked' by ministers

Criminal proceedings likely: SECP to conduct Hascol's forensic audit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters