ANL 28.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.12%)
ASC 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
ASL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.43%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
BYCO 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
FFL 19.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.41%)
GGGL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
GGL 48.89 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
KAPCO 39.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.47%)
NETSOL 153.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.9%)
PACE 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.98%)
PRL 22.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
TELE 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
TRG 163.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 38.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.34%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.73%)
BR100 5,209 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,786 Decreased By ▼ -90.82 (-0.35%)
KSE100 47,787 Decreased By ▼ -41.78 (-0.09%)
KSE30 19,134 Decreased By ▼ -31.7 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Spot gold may retreat to $1,773

  • It is doubtful that the rise could extend further into $1,828-$1,862 range. Quite likely, the rise is over
Reuters 25 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retreat to $1,773 per ounce, as it failed to break a resistance at $1,800 and a falling trendline.

The failure could have triggered a drop towards $1,773. But more than that, it may have done a big damage to the rise from $1,684.37.

It is doubtful that the rise could extend further into $1,828-$1,862 range. Quite likely, the rise is over. The downtrend form $1,916.40 may have resumed.

A rise above the Tuesday high of $1,809.46 could be extended into the range of $1,828-$1,862. A closer examination on the wave structure of the rise on the hourly chart suggests the completion of a five-wave cycle.

The bearish divergence on RSI confirms the completion. Gold could be falling towards the bottom of the wave (4) around $1,775, close to $1,773 on the daily chart. Only a break above $1,811 could signal the extension of the uptrend towards $1,827-$1,837 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Spot gold Asia Gold gold usa gold price pakistan

